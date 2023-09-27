Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock surges in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3414.55 and closed at ₹3383.8. The stock had a high of ₹3539 and a low of ₹3413.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹95047.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 33477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.