Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 2.61 %. The stock closed at 3383.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3472.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3414.55 and closed at 3383.8. The stock had a high of 3539 and a low of 3413.75. The market capitalization of the company is 95047.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 33477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3472.05, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹3383.8

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3472.05 with a net change of 88.25. This represents a percentage change of 2.61%.

27 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3383.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 33,477. The closing price for the stock was 3,383.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.