Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 3341.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3349.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors had an open price of 3330.05 and closed at 3334.95. The stock had a high of 3361.4 and a low of 3326.05. The market capitalization of the company is 91,552.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3886 and the 52-week low was 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3397 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3349.9, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹3341.65

The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is 3349.9 with a 0.25 percent change. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points.

28 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.25%
3 Months-12.79%
6 Months4.23%
YTD3.51%
1 Year-4.03%
28 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3344.4, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3334.95

The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at 3344.4, with a net change of 9.45 and a percent change of 0.28.

28 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3334.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 3397 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 3334.95.

