Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3330.05 and closed at ₹3334.95. The stock had a high of ₹3361.4 and a low of ₹3326.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91,552.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3886 and the 52-week low was ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 3397 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3349.9 with a 0.25 percent change. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.25 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.25%
|3 Months
|-12.79%
|6 Months
|4.23%
|YTD
|3.51%
|1 Year
|-4.03%
The stock price of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹3344.4, with a net change of 9.45 and a percent change of 0.28.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 3397 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹3334.95.
