Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 28 Jul 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 3329.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3339 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors had an open price of 3365.95 and a close price of 3352.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 3367.7 and the low was 3320.45. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91114.58 crore. The 52-week high is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 6011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:22:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3339, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3329.5

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3339 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.5.

28 Jul 2023, 09:03:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3329.5, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹3352.5

The current price of Eicher Motors stock is 3329.5, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Jul 2023, 08:14:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3352.5 yesterday

Based on the data for the last day of Eicher Motors BSE volume, there were 6011 shares traded at a closing price of 3352.5.

