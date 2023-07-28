Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees bullish trading today

Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3365.95 and a close price of ₹3352.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3367.7 and the low was ₹3320.45. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91114.58 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 6011 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3339 with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.5.
The current price of Eicher Motors stock is ₹3329.5, with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -23. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Based on the data for the last day of Eicher Motors BSE volume, there were 6011 shares traded at a closing price of ₹3352.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!