Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was ₹3499.9, while the close price was ₹3470.8. The high price for the day was ₹3499.9, and the low price was ₹3428.75. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹95240.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.