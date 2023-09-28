Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 28 Sep 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 3470.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3479.1 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, the open price of Eicher Motors was 3499.9, while the close price was 3470.8. The high price for the day was 3499.9, and the low price was 3428.75. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 95240.17 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 3886 and 2835.95, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11969 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3470.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 11,969 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,470.8.

