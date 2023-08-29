Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees gains in trading today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3331.05 and closed at ₹3341.65. The stock reached a high of ₹3364 and a low of ₹3331.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹91,675.96 crores. The 52-week high is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 34,330 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
