Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 4117.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4093.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4108.25 and closed at 4117.8 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 4131.05, while the lowest price was 4080. The market capitalization of the company is 112,057.68 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,349.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4117.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 10,349 shares. The closing price for the day was 4,117.8.

