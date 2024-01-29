Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3650.05 and a closing price of ₹3638.75. The stock reached a high of ₹3682.8 and a low of ₹3597.85. The market capitalization of the company was ₹99051.98 crore. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors was ₹4201.7, while the 52-week low was ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 13369 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3638.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a volume of 13,369 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,638.75.