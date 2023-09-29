Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3499.55 and closed at ₹3479.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3499.55, while the lowest price was ₹3425.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹94,361.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3886 and ₹2835.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 29,874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.