Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 3355 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3393.3 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3350.05 and closed at 3348.90. The stock reached a high of 3369 and a low of 3349. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91,842.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,103 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3393.3, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3355

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3393.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 38.3.

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.36%
3 Months-11.73%
6 Months8.03%
YTD3.95%
1 Year1.94%
30 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3355, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3348.9

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3355, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.

30 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3348.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 13,103 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,348.9.

