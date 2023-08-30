Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3350.05 and closed at ₹3348.90. The stock reached a high of ₹3369 and a low of ₹3349. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91,842.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 13,103 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3393.3. It has seen a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 38.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.36%
|3 Months
|-11.73%
|6 Months
|8.03%
|YTD
|3.95%
|1 Year
|1.94%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3355, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 13,103 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹3,348.9.
