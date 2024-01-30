Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors gains momentum in the market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 3615.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3666 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3620.55 and closed at 3615.85. The highest price during the day was 3681 and the lowest was 3590.95. The market capitalization is 100,366.1 crores. The 52-week high for Eicher Motors is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 7842 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.82%
3 Months-2.62%
6 Months9.02%
YTD-11.45%
1 Year15.75%
30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3615.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Eicher Motors on the BSE was 7842 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3615.85.

