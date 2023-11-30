Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors soars in today's trading

On the last day, Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3840 and closed at ₹3829.05. The stock had a high of ₹3848.55 and a low of ₹3792. The market capitalization of the company is ₹104,171.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3914.95, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,527 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the price is ₹3837.45, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 24.75. This means that the stock has increased by 0.65% from its previous value, resulting in a net gain of 24.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.83%
|3 Months
|8.9%
|6 Months
|3.82%
|YTD
|18.11%
|1 Year
|11.6%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3805, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -24.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% and the value has decreased by ₹24.05.
On the last day of Eicher Motors on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,527. The closing price of the shares was ₹3,829.05.
