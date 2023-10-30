Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks take a nosedive

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of ₹3325.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of ₹3409.3 and a low of ₹3325.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹92,973.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6636 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.04%
|3 Months
|4.95%
|6 Months
|2.84%
|YTD
|5.18%
|1 Year
|-8.51%
The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹3364.5, which represents a decrease of 0.94% or a net change of -31.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 6636 shares with a closing price of ₹3325.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!