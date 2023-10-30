Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stocks take a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 3396.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3364.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open price of 3325.3 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 3409.3 and a low of 3325.3. The market capitalization of the company is 92,973.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 6636 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.04%
3 Months4.95%
6 Months2.84%
YTD5.18%
1 Year-8.51%
30 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3364.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹3396.3

The current data for Eicher Motors stock shows that the stock price is 3364.5, which represents a decrease of 0.94% or a net change of -31.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3325.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a BSE volume of 6636 shares with a closing price of 3325.3.

