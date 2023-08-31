Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023
1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 3355 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3407.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3366 and closed at ₹3355 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹3411.25, while the low was ₹3358.1. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹93267.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3886, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 39,630 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:14:22 AM IST
