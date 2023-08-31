comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 3355 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3407.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher MotorsPremium
Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3366 and closed at 3355 on the last day. The high for the day was 3411.25, while the low was 3358.1. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 93267.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3886, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 39,630 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:14:22 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3355 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors recorded a volume of 39,630 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 3355.

