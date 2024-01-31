Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a bullish trading day

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3680.85 and a closing price of ₹3672.8. The stock had a high of ₹3729.8 and a low of ₹3676.45. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹101,462.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,020 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3768.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹3706.05 The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3768.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 62.45, which means that the stock has increased by ₹62.45. Click here for Eicher Motors Dividend

Top active options for Eicher Motors Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹109.1 (+24.4%) & ₹160.0 (+22.51%) respectively. Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹81.5 (-24.08%) & ₹28.75 (-26.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Auto 7541.05 -25.45 -0.34 7668.75 3625.05 213379.56 Eicher Motors 3764.55 58.5 1.58 4201.7 2835.95 102953.5 TVS Motor Co 1958.6 0.75 0.04 2104.0 990.05 93050.56 Hero Motocorp 4603.25 15.8 0.34 4662.7 2246.75 91991.22 Tube Investments Of India 3908.95 -42.2 -1.07 4120.8 2375.05 75490.06

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is ₹3703, while the high price is ₹3769.95.

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3766.85, with a net change of 60.8 and a percent change of 1.64. This means that the stock has increased by 60.8 points, or 1.64%, from its previous closing price.

Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3720.15 as against previous close of 3720.1 Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of ₹3735.75. The bid price and offer price are ₹3750.0 and ₹3751.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350. The stock has an open interest of 4,148,375.

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3737.05, with a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 31, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.19% 3 Months 0.94% 6 Months 8.46% YTD -10.59% 1 Year 16.08%

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3672.8 on last trading day On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹3,672.8.