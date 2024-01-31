 Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a bullish trading day | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a bullish trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a bullish trading day

7 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 3706.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3768.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of 3680.85 and a closing price of 3672.8. The stock had a high of 3729.8 and a low of 3676.45. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at 101,462.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7, while the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,020 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3768.5, up 1.69% from yesterday's ₹3706.05

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3768.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.69, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 62.45, which means that the stock has increased by 62.45.

Click here for Eicher Motors Dividend

31 Jan 2024, 10:53:00 AM IST

Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 109.1 (+24.4%) & 160.0 (+22.51%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of 3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 3500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 81.5 (-24.08%) & 28.75 (-26.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:44:42 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto7541.05-25.45-0.347668.753625.05213379.56
Eicher Motors3764.5558.51.584201.72835.95102953.5
TVS Motor Co1958.60.750.042104.0990.0593050.56
Hero Motocorp4603.2515.80.344662.72246.7591991.22
Tube Investments Of India3908.95-42.2-1.074120.82375.0575490.06
31 Jan 2024, 10:25:37 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Eicher Motors stock is 3703, while the high price is 3769.95.

31 Jan 2024, 10:22:15 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3766.85, up 1.64% from yesterday's ₹3706.05

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 3766.85, with a net change of 60.8 and a percent change of 1.64. This means that the stock has increased by 60.8 points, or 1.64%, from its previous closing price.

Click here for Eicher Motors Profit Loss

31 Jan 2024, 10:01:55 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 10:01:13 AM IST

Eicher Motors January futures opened at 3720.15 as against previous close of 3720.1

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3735.75. The bid price and offer price are 3750.0 and 3751.45 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 350. The stock has an open interest of 4,148,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:41:31 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3737.05, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹3706.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3737.05, with a percent change of 0.84, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 31, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

31 Jan 2024, 09:33:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months0.94%
6 Months8.46%
YTD-10.59%
1 Year16.08%
31 Jan 2024, 09:05:29 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3672.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 13,020 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 3,672.8.

