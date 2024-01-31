Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors sees a bullish trading day

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an opening price of ₹3680.85 and a closing price of ₹3672.8. The stock had a high of ₹3729.8 and a low of ₹3676.45. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is currently at ₹101,462.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7, while the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 13,020 shares.
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3800.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹109.1 (+24.4%) & ₹160.0 (+22.51%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 31 Jan 10:53 were at strike price of ₹3700.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹3500.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹81.5 (-24.08%) & ₹28.75 (-26.19%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|7541.05
|-25.45
|-0.34
|7668.75
|3625.05
|213379.56
|Eicher Motors
|3764.55
|58.5
|1.58
|4201.7
|2835.95
|102953.5
|TVS Motor Co
|1958.6
|0.75
|0.04
|2104.0
|990.05
|93050.56
|Hero Motocorp
|4603.25
|15.8
|0.34
|4662.7
|2246.75
|91991.22
|Tube Investments Of India
|3908.95
|-42.2
|-1.07
|4120.8
|2375.05
|75490.06
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|0.94%
|6 Months
|8.46%
|YTD
|-10.59%
|1 Year
|16.08%
