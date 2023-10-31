Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3364.5 and closed at ₹3396.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹3330. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91915.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.