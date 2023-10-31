Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 3357.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3357.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 3364.5 and closed at 3396.3. The stock reached a high of 3422 and a low of 3330. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 91915.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3886 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3357.05, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹3357.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is 3357.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.

31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3396.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a total volume of 7395 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 3396.3.

