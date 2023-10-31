Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Slumps in Trading Today

On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3364.5 and closed at ₹3396.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3422 and a low of ₹3330. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹91915.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3886 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 7395 shares.
As of the current data, the stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹3357.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.6. This indicates a small decline in the value of the stock.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a total volume of 7395 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
