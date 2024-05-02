Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4594.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4598.95 and closed at ₹4579.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4689.55, and the low was ₹4587.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,842.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4632.75 and ₹3159.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,294 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors stock reached a high of ₹4629.15 and a low of ₹4546.3 on the current day.
Eicher Motors share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 7.54%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4594.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4594.1 - a 0.04% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4645.33 , 4683.57 , 4733.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4557.63 , 4508.17 , 4469.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4594, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4594 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4553.62 and ₹4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4502.65
|10 Days
|4406.45
|20 Days
|4210.66
|50 Days
|3991.79
|100 Days
|3952.22
|300 Days
|3694.71
Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4591.2, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4591.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4553.62 and ₹4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Eicher Motors share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 4.35%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4546.3 and a high of ₹4629.15 on the current day.
Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4502.65
|10 Days
|4406.45
|20 Days
|4210.66
|50 Days
|3991.79
|100 Days
|3952.22
|300 Days
|3694.71
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4602.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4602.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4553.62 and ₹4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 4622.37 and 4548.87 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 4548.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 4622.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4580.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4580.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4553.62 and ₹4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 12.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors' stock price is currently down by 0.38% at ₹4578.8, while its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.32% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9083.0
|175.25
|1.97
|9356.0
|4427.3
|253578.98
|Eicher Motors
|4578.8
|-17.25
|-0.38
|4689.55
|3159.2
|125221.74
|TVS Motor Co
|2095.15
|33.15
|1.61
|2313.9
|1138.55
|99537.88
|Hero Motocorp
|4591.7
|49.3
|1.09
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91760.4
|Tube Investments Of India
|3768.05
|25.9
|0.69
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72768.99
Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.66% lower than yesterday
The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 27.66% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4586.65, down by 0.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume might signal a further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 4619.8 & a low of 4546.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4622.37
|Support 1
|4548.87
|Resistance 2
|4657.83
|Support 2
|4510.83
|Resistance 3
|4695.87
|Support 3
|4475.37
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.52% to reach ₹4619.8, outperforming its peers. While Tube Investments Of India is declining, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp, are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8956.45
|48.7
|0.55
|9356.0
|4427.3
|250045.96
|Eicher Motors
|4619.8
|23.75
|0.52
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126343.02
|TVS Motor Co
|2081.95
|19.95
|0.97
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98910.76
|Hero Motocorp
|4580.0
|37.6
|0.83
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91526.59
|Tube Investments Of India
|3733.95
|-8.2
|-0.22
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72110.45
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4601.7, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4596.05
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4601.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4553.62 and ₹4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹4615.45. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant gain of 39.27% to ₹4615.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|18.53%
|6 Months
|39.5%
|YTD
|10.95%
|1 Year
|39.27%
Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4665.57
|Support 1
|4553.62
|Resistance 2
|4733.73
|Support 2
|4509.83
|Resistance 3
|4777.52
|Support 3
|4441.67
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 694 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 927 k
The trading volume yesterday was 25.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 663 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4579.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹4689.55 & ₹4587.3 yesterday to end at ₹4579.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!