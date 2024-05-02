Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4594.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

28 min read . Updated: 02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 4596.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4594.1 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4598.95 and closed at 4579.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4689.55, and the low was 4587.3. The market capitalization stood at 125,842.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4632.75 and 3159.2, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,294 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:30:47 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a high of 4629.15 and a low of 4546.3 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 04:30:39 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 7.54%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 03:54:01 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4594.1, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4594.1 - a 0.04% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4645.33 , 4683.57 , 4733.03. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4557.63 , 4508.17 , 4469.93.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:30:03 PM IST

02 May 2024, 03:11:32 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4594, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price is at 4594 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4553.62 and 4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:58:21 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:58:20 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:37:57 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 02:13:22 PM IST

02 May 2024, 02:05:20 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4591.2, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price is at 4591.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4553.62 and 4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:34:08 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 01:11:12 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 4.35%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4546.3 and a high of 4629.15 on the current day.

02 May 2024, 12:35:13 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

02 May 2024, 12:25:59 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:22:49 PM IST

02 May 2024, 12:10:45 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4602.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price is at 4602.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4553.62 and 4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:33:44 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4622.37 and 4548.87 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 4548.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 4622.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
02 May 2024, 11:20:49 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4580.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price is at 4580.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4553.62 and 4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:14:15 AM IST

02 May 2024, 11:12:12 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors' stock price is currently down by 0.38% at 4578.8, while its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains today. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.32% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9083.0175.251.979356.04427.3253578.98
Eicher Motors4578.8-17.25-0.384689.553159.2125221.74
TVS Motor Co2095.1533.151.612313.91138.5599537.88
Hero Motocorp4591.749.31.094953.242457.3591760.4
Tube Investments Of India3768.0525.90.694120.82534.6572768.99
02 May 2024, 10:45:05 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -27.66% lower than yesterday

The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 27.66% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 4586.65, down by 0.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with a higher volume might signal a further decline in prices.

02 May 2024, 10:36:17 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors touched a high of 4619.8 & a low of 4546.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14622.37Support 14548.87
Resistance 24657.83Support 24510.83
Resistance 34695.87Support 34475.37
02 May 2024, 10:15:30 AM IST

02 May 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.52% to reach 4619.8, outperforming its peers. While Tube Investments Of India is declining, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp, are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8956.4548.70.559356.04427.3250045.96
Eicher Motors4619.823.750.524689.553159.2126343.02
TVS Motor Co2081.9519.950.972313.91138.5598910.76
Hero Motocorp4580.037.60.834953.242457.3591526.59
Tube Investments Of India3733.95-8.2-0.224120.82534.6572110.45
02 May 2024, 09:41:15 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.3%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a possible downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:31:35 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4601.7, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹4596.05

Eicher Motors share price is at 4601.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4553.62 and 4665.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4553.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4665.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:19:31 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at 4615.45. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant gain of 39.27% to 4615.45, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 24.56% to 22604.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months18.53%
6 Months39.5%
YTD10.95%
1 Year39.27%
02 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14665.57Support 14553.62
Resistance 24733.73Support 24509.83
Resistance 34777.52Support 34441.67
02 May 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

02 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 694 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 927 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 663 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

02 May 2024, 08:02:24 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4579.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4689.55 & 4587.3 yesterday to end at 4579.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

