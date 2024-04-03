Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Dips on Market Pressure
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Dips on Market Pressure

4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 3921.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3918.15 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3990 and closed at 3947.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3990 and the low was 3915. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is 107,498.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4201.7 and the 52-week low is 2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 10,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:31:41 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto9160.0-116.65-1.269356.03890.3259188.94
Eicher Motors3912.8-8.25-0.214201.72923.25107007.87
TVS Motor Co2141.25-9.1-0.422313.91075.0101728.03
Hero Motocorp4582.020.750.454953.242360.7791566.56
Tube Investments Of India3732.3-35.65-0.954120.82497.072078.58
03 Apr 2024, 10:23:27 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3918.15, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹3921.05

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3918.15, with a net change of -2.9 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 3888.5 and a high of 3926.1 on the current trading day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:01:57 AM IST

Eicher Motors April futures opened at 3931.2 as against previous close of 3951.7

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3907.25 with a bid price of 3933.85 and an offer price of 3936.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 175 and an offer quantity of 350. The open interest stands at 4215750, indicating strong interest in the stock. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

03 Apr 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40:11 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3924.8, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3921.05

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 3924.8 with a minimal increase of 0.1%. The net change in the stock price is 3.75.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32:17 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months-1.98%
6 Months17.03%
YTD-5.34%
1 Year30.55%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3926.1, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹3947.65

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 3926.1, with a decrease of 0.55% in percentage change and a decrease of 21.55 in net change.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00:49 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3947.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 10,018 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 3,947.65.

