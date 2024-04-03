Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Dips on Market Pressure

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3990 and closed at ₹3947.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3990 and the low was ₹3915. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors is ₹107,498.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low is ₹2835.95. The BSE volume for the day was 10,018 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|9160.0
|-116.65
|-1.26
|9356.0
|3890.3
|259188.94
|Eicher Motors
|3912.8
|-8.25
|-0.21
|4201.7
|2923.25
|107007.87
|TVS Motor Co
|2141.25
|-9.1
|-0.42
|2313.9
|1075.0
|101728.03
|Hero Motocorp
|4582.0
|20.75
|0.45
|4953.24
|2360.77
|91566.56
|Tube Investments Of India
|3732.3
|-35.65
|-0.95
|4120.8
|2497.0
|72078.58
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3918.15, with a net change of -2.9 and a percent change of -0.07. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹3888.5 and a high of ₹3926.1 on the current trading day.
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 3907.25 with a bid price of 3933.85 and an offer price of 3936.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 175 and an offer quantity of 350. The open interest stands at 4215750, indicating strong interest in the stock. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹3924.8 with a minimal increase of 0.1%. The net change in the stock price is 3.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.66%
|3 Months
|-1.98%
|6 Months
|17.03%
|YTD
|-5.34%
|1 Year
|30.55%
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at ₹3926.1, with a decrease of 0.55% in percentage change and a decrease of ₹21.55 in net change.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 10,018 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹3,947.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!