Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Today's Trading

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4757.6, reached a high of ₹4775.5, and a low of ₹4667.85 before closing at ₹4744.4. The market capitalization was ₹130,853.72 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4907.65 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13,098 shares traded.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:
EICHER MOTORS
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Eicher Motors has dropped by 0.43% to ₹4707.1, while its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.7% and 2.55% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9367.8
|285.35
|3.14
|9356.0
|4511.4
|261530.02
|Eicher Motors
|4707.1
|-20.15
|-0.43
|4907.65
|3159.2
|128883.05
|TVS Motor Co
|2224.7
|45.9
|2.11
|2313.9
|1269.4
|105692.63
|Hero Motocorp
|5199.65
|80.05
|1.56
|5225.0
|2721.58
|103952.31
|Tube Investments Of India
|3643.9
|45.25
|1.26
|4159.5
|2729.1
|70473.83
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 3.24%
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4739.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4727.25
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4739.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4693.75 and ₹4785.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4693.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4785.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at ₹4729.10. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 27.38% to reach ₹4729.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|3 Months
|22.79%
|6 Months
|21.64%
|YTD
|14.24%
|1 Year
|27.38%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4785.35
|Support 1
|4693.75
|Resistance 2
|4818.4
|Support 2
|4635.2
|Resistance 3
|4876.95
|Support 3
|4602.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 16.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|12
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1150 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 712 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1137 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4744.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4775.5 & ₹4667.85 yesterday to end at ₹4744.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend