LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Today's Trading

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 4727.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4739.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4757.6, reached a high of 4775.5, and a low of 4667.85 before closing at 4744.4. The market capitalization was 130,853.72 crore with a 52-week high of 4907.65 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13,098 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:13:14 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54:22 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Eicher Motors has dropped by 0.43% to 4707.1, while its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.7% and 2.55% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9367.8285.353.149356.04511.4261530.02
Eicher Motors4707.1-20.15-0.434907.653159.2128883.05
TVS Motor Co2224.745.92.112313.91269.4105692.63
Hero Motocorp5199.6580.051.565225.02721.58103952.31
Tube Investments Of India3643.945.251.264159.52729.170473.83
03 Jun 2024, 09:44:10 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest increased by 3.24%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:36:37 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4739.95, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹4727.25

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4739.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4693.75 and 4785.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4693.75 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4785.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.04% and is currently trading at 4729.10. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 27.38% to reach 4729.10. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.02%
3 Months22.79%
6 Months21.64%
YTD14.24%
1 Year27.38%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14785.35Support 14693.75
Resistance 24818.4Support 24635.2
Resistance 34876.95Support 34602.15
03 Jun 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 16.34% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5556
    Hold11111212
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
03 Jun 2024, 08:17:41 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1150 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 712 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1137 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:03:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4744.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4775.5 & 4667.85 yesterday to end at 4744.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

