Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 4600, down -0.06% from yesterday's 4602.8

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4603.65 and closed at ₹4596.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹4629.15, while the low was ₹4546.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹125789.04 cr. The 52-week high was ₹4689.55 and the low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6850 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock reached a high of ₹4653.35 and a low of ₹4581 on the current day. Trading within this range, the stock exhibited fluctuations in its price throughout the day.
A decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4600 - a 0.06% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4644.03 , 4687.62 , 4719.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4568.43 , 4536.42 , 4492.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4599.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4557.63 and ₹4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4502.65
|10 Days
|4406.45
|20 Days
|4210.66
|50 Days
|3991.79
|100 Days
|3952.22
|300 Days
|3697.09
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors' trading volume by 2 PM is 143.44% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4600, showing a slight increase of -0.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4606.3 and 4587.3 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4587.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4606.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4606.12
|Support 1
|4587.77
|Resistance 2
|4612.23
|Support 2
|4575.53
|Resistance 3
|4624.47
|Support 3
|4569.42
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4587.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4557.63 and ₹4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume, up by 177.82% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹4589.5, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 4604.47 and 4584.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4584.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 4604.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4606.3
|Support 1
|4587.3
|Resistance 2
|4612.65
|Support 2
|4574.65
|Resistance 3
|4625.3
|Support 3
|4568.3
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors stock had a low of ₹4581 and a high of ₹4653.35 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Eicher Motors by 12 AM has increased by 143.22% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4593.95, showing a decrease of -0.19%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 4623.2 and 4584.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 4584.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 4623.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4604.47
|Support 1
|4584.87
|Resistance 2
|4616.83
|Support 2
|4577.63
|Resistance 3
|4624.07
|Support 3
|4565.27
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4502.65
|10 Days
|4406.45
|20 Days
|4210.66
|50 Days
|3991.79
|100 Days
|3952.22
|300 Days
|3697.09
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4596.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4557.63 and ₹4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 45.33% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹4594.1, a slight increase of -0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Eicher Motors reached a high of 4636.0 and a low of 4597.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4609.62 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4587.78 and 4565.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4623.2
|Support 1
|4584.8
|Resistance 2
|4648.8
|Support 2
|4572.0
|Resistance 3
|4661.6
|Support 3
|4546.4
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4611.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4557.63 and ₹4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Eicher Motors saw a 0.33% increase in its share price, reaching ₹4617.85, while its industry counterparts displayed mixed performance. TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India saw declines, whereas Bajaj Auto showed growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced drops of -0.16% and -0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9219.0
|115.2
|1.27
|9356.0
|4427.3
|257375.82
|Eicher Motors
|4617.85
|15.05
|0.33
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126289.69
|TVS Motor Co
|2072.1
|-2.45
|-0.12
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98442.8
|Hero Motocorp
|4555.0
|-7.45
|-0.16
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91026.99
|Tube Investments Of India
|3771.05
|-15.35
|-0.41
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72826.92
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 42.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4625, reflecting a decrease of 0.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors touched a high of 4653.35 & a low of 4609.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4653.32
|Support 1
|4609.62
|Resistance 2
|4675.18
|Support 2
|4587.78
|Resistance 3
|4697.02
|Support 3
|4565.92
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.98% to reach ₹4648, outperforming its peers. While TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India saw a decline in their stock prices, Bajaj Auto's stock price rose. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.49% and 0.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9235.0
|131.2
|1.44
|9356.0
|4427.3
|257822.51
|Eicher Motors
|4648.0
|45.2
|0.98
|4689.55
|3159.2
|127114.23
|TVS Motor Co
|2070.1
|-4.45
|-0.21
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98347.78
|Hero Motocorp
|4556.35
|-6.1
|-0.13
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91053.97
|Tube Investments Of India
|3780.65
|-5.75
|-0.15
|4120.8
|2534.65
|73012.32
An increase in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4620.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4557.63 and ₹4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹4581.65. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant increase of 37.45% to ₹4581.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.58%
|3 Months
|12.36%
|6 Months
|37.87%
|YTD
|11.08%
|1 Year
|37.45%
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4645.33
|Support 1
|4557.63
|Resistance 2
|4683.57
|Support 2
|4508.17
|Resistance 3
|4733.03
|Support 3
|4469.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 3.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4629.15 & ₹4546.3 yesterday to end at ₹4596.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!