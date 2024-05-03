Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 4600, down -0.06% from yesterday's 4602.8

LIVE UPDATES
38 min read . 05:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 03 May 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 4602.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4600 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4603.65 and closed at 4596.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 4629.15, while the low was 4546.3. The market capitalization stood at 125789.04 cr. The 52-week high was 4689.55 and the low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6850 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a high of 4653.35 and a low of 4581 on the current day. Trading within this range, the stock exhibited fluctuations in its price throughout the day.

03 May 2024, 04:30 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 2.16%

A decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4600, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4600 - a 0.06% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4644.03 , 4687.62 , 4719.63. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4568.43 , 4536.42 , 4492.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4599.8, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4599.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4557.63 and 4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:00 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4502.65
10 Days4406.45
20 Days4210.66
50 Days3991.79
100 Days3952.22
300 Days3697.09
03 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 02:47 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 143.44% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors' trading volume by 2 PM is 143.44% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4600, showing a slight increase of -0.06%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

03 May 2024, 02:37 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4606.3 and 4587.3 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4587.3 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4606.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14606.12Support 14587.77
Resistance 24612.23Support 24575.53
Resistance 34624.47Support 34569.42
03 May 2024, 02:11 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.06% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6667
    Hold11111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
03 May 2024, 02:03 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4587.35, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4587.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4557.63 and 4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:48 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 177.82% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume, up by 177.82% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 4589.5, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4604.47 and 4584.87 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4584.87 and selling near hourly resistance at 4604.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14606.3Support 14587.3
Resistance 24612.65Support 24574.65
Resistance 34625.3Support 34568.3
03 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 2.04%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock had a low of 4581 and a high of 4653.35 on the current trading day.

03 May 2024, 12:50 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 143.22% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors by 12 AM has increased by 143.22% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 4593.95, showing a decrease of -0.19%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4623.2 and 4584.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 4584.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 4623.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14604.47Support 14584.87
Resistance 24616.83Support 24577.63
Resistance 34624.07Support 34565.27
03 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4502.65
10 Days4406.45
20 Days4210.66
50 Days3991.79
100 Days3952.22
300 Days3697.09
03 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

03 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4596.05, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4596.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4557.63 and 4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 45.33% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 45.33% higher compared to yesterday, with the price at 4594.1, a slight increase of -0.19%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors reached a high of 4636.0 and a low of 4597.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4609.62 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4587.78 and 4565.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14623.2Support 14584.8
Resistance 24648.8Support 24572.0
Resistance 34661.6Support 34546.4
03 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4611.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4611.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4557.63 and 4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors saw a 0.33% increase in its share price, reaching 4617.85, while its industry counterparts displayed mixed performance. TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India saw declines, whereas Bajaj Auto showed growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex experienced drops of -0.16% and -0.36% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9219.0115.21.279356.04427.3257375.82
Eicher Motors4617.8515.050.334689.553159.2126289.69
TVS Motor Co2072.1-2.45-0.122313.91138.5598442.8
Hero Motocorp4555.0-7.45-0.164953.242457.3591026.99
Tube Investments Of India3771.05-15.35-0.414120.82534.6572826.92
03 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6667
    Hold11111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
03 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.00% lower than yesterday

The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 42.00% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4625, reflecting a decrease of 0.48%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors touched a high of 4653.35 & a low of 4609.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14653.32Support 14609.62
Resistance 24675.18Support 24587.78
Resistance 34697.02Support 34565.92
03 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.98% to reach 4648, outperforming its peers. While TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India saw a decline in their stock prices, Bajaj Auto's stock price rose. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.49% and 0.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9235.0131.21.449356.04427.3257822.51
Eicher Motors4648.045.20.984689.553159.2127114.23
TVS Motor Co2070.1-4.45-0.212313.91138.5598347.78
Hero Motocorp4556.35-6.1-0.134953.242457.3591053.97
Tube Investments Of India3780.65-5.75-0.154120.82534.6573012.32
03 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4620.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹4602.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4620.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4557.63 and 4645.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4557.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4645.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at 4581.65. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant increase of 37.45% to 4581.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.58%
3 Months12.36%
6 Months37.87%
YTD11.08%
1 Year37.45%
03 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14645.33Support 14557.63
Resistance 24683.57Support 24508.17
Resistance 34733.03Support 34469.93
03 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6667
    Hold11111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
03 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 914 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 948 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 908 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4596.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4629.15 & 4546.3 yesterday to end at 4596.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.