Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹3926.1 and closed at ₹3921.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3943.05 and the low was ₹3888.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,962.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4201.7 and ₹2923.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5738 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at ₹3938.95, with a net change of 4.6 and a percentage change of 0.12. The stock price has seen a slight increase, indicating a relatively stable performance in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|-2.25%
|6 Months
|15.68%
|YTD
|-5.05%
|1 Year
|30.95%
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at ₹3943.05 with a net change of 22 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 5738 shares with a closing price of ₹3921.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!