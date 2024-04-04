Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 3934.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3938.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 3926.1 and closed at 3921.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3943.05 and the low was 3888.5. The market capitalization stood at 107,962.93 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4201.7 and 2923.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5738 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3938.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3934.35

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 3938.95, with a net change of 4.6 and a percentage change of 0.12. The stock price has seen a slight increase, indicating a relatively stable performance in the market.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months-2.25%
6 Months15.68%
YTD-5.05%
1 Year30.95%
04 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹3943.05, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3921.05

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 3943.05 with a net change of 22 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3921.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 5738 shares with a closing price of 3921.05.

