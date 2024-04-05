Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock up in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 1.96 %. The stock closed at 3934.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4011.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Eicher Motors opened at 3951.65, with a high of 4029.8 and a low of 3893.2 before closing at 3934.35. The market capitalization stood at 109,838.5 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 4201.7 and 2923.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,477 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Stocks to buy today: Coforge, Eicher Motors to Divi's Lab — 7 buy or sell stock ideas by experts for intraday trading

Stocks to buy or sell: Experts have recommended seven shares to buy today — Divi's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Coforge, Tatva Chintan, GRSE, Capacite, and Zensar Tech

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-today-coforge-eicher-motors-to-divis-lab-7-buy-or-sell-stock-ideas-by-experts-for-intraday-trading-11712286075978.html

05 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4011.55, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹3934.35

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4011.55, with a 1.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 77.2 points.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹3934.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a trading volume of 24477 shares with a closing price of 3934.35.

