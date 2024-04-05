Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock up in positive trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹3951.65, with a high of ₹4029.8 and a low of ₹3893.2 before closing at ₹3934.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹109,838.5 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹4201.7 and ₹2923.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,477 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stocks to buy or sell: Experts have recommended seven shares to buy today — Divi's Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Coforge, Tatva Chintan, GRSE, Capacite, and Zensar Tech
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-today-coforge-eicher-motors-to-divis-lab-7-buy-or-sell-stock-ideas-by-experts-for-intraday-trading-11712286075978.html
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹4011.55, with a 1.96% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 77.2 points.
On the last day, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a trading volume of 24477 shares with a closing price of ₹3934.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!