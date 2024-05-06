Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock on the rise today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock on the rise today

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 4598.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4635 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors opened at 4601.9 and closed at 4602.8. The stock reached a high of 4653.35 and a low of 4581. Eicher Motors has a market capitalization of 125,950.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 4689.55 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 19,368 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:34:29 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4628.65 and a low of 4590.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 4615.25 and 4605.25, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14623.7Support 14585.05
Resistance 24645.5Support 24568.2
Resistance 34662.35Support 34546.4
06 May 2024, 01:14:10 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 6.28%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:03:50 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock recorded a low of 4598.5 and a high of 4664 on the current trading day.

06 May 2024, 12:49:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -13.93% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 AM has decreased by 13.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4606.35, a decrease of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:39:49 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4648.98 and 4609.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may find it useful to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 4609.38 and selling near hourly resistance at 4648.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14637.95Support 14615.25
Resistance 24650.65Support 24605.25
Resistance 34660.65Support 34592.55
06 May 2024, 12:27:09 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4581.08
10 Days4464.18
20 Days4279.43
50 Days4021.57
100 Days3966.33
300 Days3708.75
06 May 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:20:12 PM IST

Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4635, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹4598.45

Eicher Motors share price is at 4635 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4568.43 and 4644.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4568.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4644.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:45:49 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -13.52% lower than yesterday

The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 11 AM is 13.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4622.15, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 11:37:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4652.45 and a low of 4612.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 4637.03, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4621.02 and 4607.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14648.98Support 14609.38
Resistance 24670.52Support 24591.32
Resistance 34688.58Support 34569.78
06 May 2024, 11:22:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4634.3, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹4598.45

Eicher Motors share price is at 4634.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4568.43 and 4644.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4568.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4644.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:17:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.67% to reach 4629.1, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8945.7-153.05-1.689356.04427.3249745.84
Eicher Motors4629.130.650.674689.553159.2126597.35
TVS Motor Co2061.258.150.42313.91138.5597927.33
Hero Motocorp4534.0-12.9-0.284953.242457.3590607.33
Tube Investments Of India3950.0132.853.484120.82534.6576282.83
06 May 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5667
    Hold12111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
06 May 2024, 10:49:12 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 6.67% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors by 10 AM is 6.67% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4638.65, up by 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:37:23 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors touched a high of 4663.3 & a low of 4634.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14666.18Support 14637.03
Resistance 24679.32Support 24621.02
Resistance 34695.33Support 34607.88
06 May 2024, 10:16:30 AM IST

Eicher Motors Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:54:20 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors saw a 1.11% increase in its share price, trading at 4649.6. While its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, Tube Investments Of India, another peer, is on the rise. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8848.35-250.4-2.759356.04427.3247028.02
Eicher Motors4649.651.151.114689.553159.2127157.99
TVS Motor Co2038.05-15.05-0.732313.91138.5596825.13
Hero Motocorp4500.6-46.3-1.024953.242457.3589939.86
Tube Investments Of India3862.5545.41.194120.82534.6574593.98
06 May 2024, 09:43:40 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:34:41 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4656.85, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹4598.45

The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 4644.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4687.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4687.62 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:16:38 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 1.18% and is currently trading at 4652.60. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 37.73% to reach 4652.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months17.31%
6 Months34.17%
YTD11.0%
1 Year37.73%
06 May 2024, 08:45:35 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14644.03Support 14568.43
Resistance 24687.62Support 24536.42
Resistance 34719.63Support 34492.83
06 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5667
    Hold12111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
06 May 2024, 08:16:07 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 581 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 953 k

The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 19 k.

06 May 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4602.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4653.35 & 4581 yesterday to end at 4602.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue