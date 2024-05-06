Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock on the rise today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4601.9 and closed at ₹4602.8. The stock reached a high of ₹4653.35 and a low of ₹4581. Eicher Motors has a market capitalization of ₹125,950.59 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4689.55 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 19,368 shares traded.
Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4628.65 and a low of 4590.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 4615.25 and 4605.25, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the potential for a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4623.7
|Support 1
|4585.05
|Resistance 2
|4645.5
|Support 2
|4568.2
|Resistance 3
|4662.35
|Support 3
|4546.4
An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Eicher Motors stock recorded a low of ₹4598.5 and a high of ₹4664 on the current trading day.
The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 AM has decreased by 13.93% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4606.35, a decrease of 0.17%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 4648.98 and 4609.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may find it useful to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 4609.38 and selling near hourly resistance at 4648.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4637.95
|Support 1
|4615.25
|Resistance 2
|4650.65
|Support 2
|4605.25
|Resistance 3
|4660.65
|Support 3
|4592.55
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4581.08
|10 Days
|4464.18
|20 Days
|4279.43
|50 Days
|4021.57
|100 Days
|3966.33
|300 Days
|3708.75
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4635 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4568.43 and ₹4644.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4568.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4644.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 11 AM is 13.52% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹4622.15, a decrease of 0.52%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4652.45 and a low of 4612.85 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 4637.03, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4621.02 and 4607.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4648.98
|Support 1
|4609.38
|Resistance 2
|4670.52
|Support 2
|4591.32
|Resistance 3
|4688.58
|Support 3
|4569.78
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4634.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4568.43 and ₹4644.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4568.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4644.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.67% to reach ₹4629.1, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8945.7
|-153.05
|-1.68
|9356.0
|4427.3
|249745.84
|Eicher Motors
|4629.1
|30.65
|0.67
|4689.55
|3159.2
|126597.35
|TVS Motor Co
|2061.25
|8.15
|0.4
|2313.9
|1138.55
|97927.33
|Hero Motocorp
|4534.0
|-12.9
|-0.28
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90607.33
|Tube Investments Of India
|3950.0
|132.85
|3.48
|4120.8
|2534.65
|76282.83
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume of Eicher Motors by 10 AM is 6.67% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4638.65, up by 0.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
Eicher Motors touched a high of 4663.3 & a low of 4634.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4666.18
|Support 1
|4637.03
|Resistance 2
|4679.32
|Support 2
|4621.02
|Resistance 3
|4695.33
|Support 3
|4607.88
Today, Eicher Motors saw a 1.11% increase in its share price, trading at ₹4649.6. While its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, Tube Investments Of India, another peer, is on the rise. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8848.35
|-250.4
|-2.75
|9356.0
|4427.3
|247028.02
|Eicher Motors
|4649.6
|51.15
|1.11
|4689.55
|3159.2
|127157.99
|TVS Motor Co
|2038.05
|-15.05
|-0.73
|2313.9
|1138.55
|96825.13
|Hero Motocorp
|4500.6
|-46.3
|-1.02
|4953.24
|2457.35
|89939.86
|Tube Investments Of India
|3862.55
|45.4
|1.19
|4120.8
|2534.65
|74593.98
An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4644.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4687.62. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4687.62 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 1.18% and is currently trading at ₹4652.60. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 37.73% to reach ₹4652.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|17.31%
|6 Months
|34.17%
|YTD
|11.0%
|1 Year
|37.73%
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4644.03
|Support 1
|4568.43
|Resistance 2
|4687.62
|Support 2
|4536.42
|Resistance 3
|4719.63
|Support 3
|4492.83
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 39.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 562 k & BSE volume was 19 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4653.35 & ₹4581 yesterday to end at ₹4602.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
