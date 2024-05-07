Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 4598.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4600 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of 4598.5 and a close price of 4598.45. The high for the day was 4664 and the low was 4581.85. The market capitalization stood at 125,950.59 crores. The 52-week high and low were 4689.55 and 3159.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5667
    Hold12111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
07 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 737 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 973 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 716 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4598.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4664 & 4581.85 yesterday to end at 4598.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

