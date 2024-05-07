Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of ₹4598.5 and a close price of ₹4598.45. The high for the day was ₹4664 and the low was ₹4581.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,950.59 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹4689.55 and ₹3159.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,903 shares.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 24.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 716 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4664 & ₹4581.85 yesterday to end at ₹4598.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
