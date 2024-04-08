Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 4011.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4027.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors opened at 4014.3, closed at 4011.55, with a high of 4045 and a low of 3970 on the last day of trading. The market capitalization is 110276.59 crore, with a 52-week high of 4201.7 and a 52-week low of 2923.25. The BSE volume for the day was 7896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4027.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹4011.55

Eicher Motors stock price is currently at 4027.55, with a 0.4% increase in percentage change and a net change of 16 points. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight positive movement in its value.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4011.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 7896 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 4011.55.

