Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 4602.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4605 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors opened at 4600.35, reaching a high of 4654 and a low of 4567.5 before closing at 4602.3. The market capitalization stood at 126087.49 crore, with a 52-week high of 4689.55 and a low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 20333 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14662.37Support 14577.37
Resistance 24701.18Support 24531.18
Resistance 34747.37Support 34492.37
08 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5667
    Hold12111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
08 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 525 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 948 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 505 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

08 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4602.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4654 & 4567.5 yesterday to end at 4602.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

