Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a positive day on the stock market with an open price of ₹4020.05 and a close price of ₹4030.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4303.3 and a low of ₹4011.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹114,806.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4201.7 and the 52-week low was ₹2923.25. Trading volume on the BSE was 56,476 shares.
09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
