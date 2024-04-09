Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 09 Apr 2024, by 4.02 %. The stock closed at 4030.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4193 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a positive day on the stock market with an open price of 4020.05 and a close price of 4030.9. The stock reached a high of 4303.3 and a low of 4011.2. The market capitalization stood at 114,806.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4201.7 and the 52-week low was 2923.25. Trading volume on the BSE was 56,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4030.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 56476 shares with a closing price of 4030.9.

