Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 09 May 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 4620.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4598.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4599.85, reached a high of 4630.7, and a low of 4564.45 before closing at 4620.85. The market capitalization was 125897.2 crore. The 52-week high was 4689.55, and the 52-week low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 25843 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 639 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 953 k

The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 613 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4620.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4630.7 & 4564.45 yesterday to end at 4620.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

