Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4599.85, reached a high of ₹4630.7, and a low of ₹4564.45 before closing at ₹4620.85. The market capitalization was ₹125897.2 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4689.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 25843 shares traded.
The trading volume yesterday was 33.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 613 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4630.7 & ₹4564.45 yesterday to end at ₹4620.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
