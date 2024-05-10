Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 4600.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4560 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4689, reached a high of 4708.7, and a low of 4545 before closing at 4600.4. The market capitalization was recorded at 124,855.37 crore. The 52-week high was 4689.55, and the 52-week low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 21,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14658.17Support 14492.57
Resistance 24765.88Support 24434.68
Resistance 34823.77Support 34326.97
10 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 12.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5667
    Hold12111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
10 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1002 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 882 k

The trading volume yesterday was 13.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 21 k.

10 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4600.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4708.7 & 4545 yesterday to end at 4600.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

