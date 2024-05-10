Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4689, reached a high of ₹4708.7, and a low of ₹4545 before closing at ₹4600.4. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹124,855.37 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4689.55, and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 21,748 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4658.17
|Support 1
|4492.57
|Resistance 2
|4765.88
|Support 2
|4434.68
|Resistance 3
|4823.77
|Support 3
|4326.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 12.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 13.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 980 k & BSE volume was 21 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4708.7 & ₹4545 yesterday to end at ₹4600.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
