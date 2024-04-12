Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 12 Apr 2024, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 4247.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4318.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4268.95 and closed at 4247.7. The stock reached a high of 4332.4 and a low of 4223.8. The market capitalization was 118255.28 crore with a 52-week high of 4303.3 and a 52-week low of 2925.9. The BSE volume for the day was 24816 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4318.95, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹4247.7

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4318.95, with a 1.68% increase in value. The net change is 71.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a positive movement in the market.

12 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4247.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors BSE had a trading volume of 24,816 shares with a closing price of 4247.7.

