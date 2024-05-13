Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Gains in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 4657.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4701.8 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4614.9 and closed at 4567.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4687.7, while the low was 4553.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors stood at 127,378.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4708.7 and the 52-week low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,780 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:35:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4701.8, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹4657.65

Eicher Motors share price is at 4701.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4580.62 and 4713.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4580.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4713.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:15:52 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at 4657.15. Over the past year, Eicher Motors' shares have increased by 36.78% to 4657.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months19.48%
6 Months31.55%
YTD12.41%
1 Year36.78%
13 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14713.27Support 14580.62
Resistance 24767.48Support 24502.18
Resistance 34845.92Support 34447.97
13 May 2024, 08:31:40 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6567
    Hold12121113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
13 May 2024, 08:21:33 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 485 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k

The trading volume yesterday was 42.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 471 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

13 May 2024, 08:05:32 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4567.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4687.7 & 4553.05 yesterday to end at 4567.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

