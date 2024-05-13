Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Gains in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4614.9 and closed at ₹4567.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4687.7, while the low was ₹4553.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors stood at ₹127,378.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4708.7 and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,780 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4701.8, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹4657.65
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4701.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4580.62 and ₹4713.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4580.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4713.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹4657.15. Over the past year, Eicher Motors' shares have increased by 36.78% to ₹4657.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|19.48%
|6 Months
|31.55%
|YTD
|12.41%
|1 Year
|36.78%
Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4713.27
|Support 1
|4580.62
|Resistance 2
|4767.48
|Support 2
|4502.18
|Resistance 3
|4845.92
|Support 3
|4447.97
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 485 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k
The trading volume yesterday was 42.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 471 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4567.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹4687.7 & ₹4553.05 yesterday to end at ₹4567.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!