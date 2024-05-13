Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Gains in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4614.9 and closed at ₹4567.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4687.7, while the low was ₹4553.05. The market capitalization of Eicher Motors stood at ₹127,378.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4708.7 and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 14,780 shares traded.
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4701.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4580.62 and ₹4713.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4580.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4713.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹4657.15. Over the past year, Eicher Motors' shares have increased by 36.78% to ₹4657.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|19.48%
|6 Months
|31.55%
|YTD
|12.41%
|1 Year
|36.78%
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4713.27
|Support 1
|4580.62
|Resistance 2
|4767.48
|Support 2
|4502.18
|Resistance 3
|4845.92
|Support 3
|4447.97
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|5
|6
|7
|Hold
|12
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 42.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 471 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4687.7 & ₹4553.05 yesterday to end at ₹4567.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
