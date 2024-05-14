Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4697.35, reached a high of ₹4722.4, and a low of ₹4526.45 before closing at ₹4657.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹127797.41 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4708.7 and a low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 31628 shares traded.
Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 4686.9 & a low of 4652.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4691.05
|Support 1
|4656.7
|Resistance 2
|4706.15
|Support 2
|4637.45
|Resistance 3
|4725.4
|Support 3
|4622.35
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.22% to reach ₹4665.65, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing a decline, TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are seeing a rise in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8971.0
|-22.85
|-0.25
|9356.0
|4450.0
|250452.16
|Eicher Motors
|4665.65
|10.45
|0.22
|4722.4
|3159.2
|127596.93
|TVS Motor Co
|2099.75
|31.85
|1.54
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99756.42
|Hero Motocorp
|5033.85
|145.9
|2.98
|4953.24
|2597.05
|100637.61
|Tube Investments Of India
|3816.75
|-114.25
|-2.91
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73709.49
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors, indicates the possibility of downward price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4661.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4655.2
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4661.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4543.5 and ₹4749.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4543.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4749.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹4679.50. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 28.43% to ₹4679.50, outperforming Nifty which rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.27%
|3 Months
|17.47%
|6 Months
|27.76%
|YTD
|12.4%
|1 Year
|28.43%
Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4749.0
|Support 1
|4543.5
|Resistance 2
|4844.15
|Support 2
|4433.15
|Resistance 3
|4954.5
|Support 3
|4338.0
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|13
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1770 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 893 k
The trading volume yesterday was 98.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1738 k & BSE volume was 31 k.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4657.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹4722.4 & ₹4526.45 yesterday to end at ₹4657.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
