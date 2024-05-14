Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Up in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 4655.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4661.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Eicher Motors opened at 4697.35, reached a high of 4722.4, and a low of 4526.45 before closing at 4657.65. The market capitalization stood at 127797.41 crore, with a 52-week high of 4708.7 and a low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 31628 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors touched a high of 4686.9 & a low of 4652.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14691.05Support 14656.7
Resistance 24706.15Support 24637.45
Resistance 34725.4Support 34622.35
14 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.22% to reach 4665.65, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing a decline, TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are seeing a rise in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.07% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8971.0-22.85-0.259356.04450.0250452.16
Eicher Motors4665.6510.450.224722.43159.2127596.93
TVS Motor Co2099.7531.851.542313.91214.599756.42
Hero Motocorp5033.85145.92.984953.242597.05100637.61
Tube Investments Of India3816.75-114.25-2.914159.52622.3573709.49
14 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors, indicates the possibility of downward price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

14 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4661.7, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4655.2

Eicher Motors share price is at 4661.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4543.5 and 4749.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4543.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4749.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 4679.50. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 28.43% to 4679.50, outperforming Nifty which rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.27%
3 Months17.47%
6 Months27.76%
YTD12.4%
1 Year28.43%
14 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14749.0Support 14543.5
Resistance 24844.15Support 24433.15
Resistance 34954.5Support 34338.0
14 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5568
    Hold11121113
    Sell5443
    Strong Sell5443
14 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1770 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 893 k

The trading volume yesterday was 98.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1738 k & BSE volume was 31 k.

14 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4657.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4722.4 & 4526.45 yesterday to end at 4657.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

