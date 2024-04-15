Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.32 %. The stock closed at 4318.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4305 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4295.5, reached a high of 4381, and a low of 4272.8 before closing at 4318.95. The market capitalization of the company was 117,873.32 crore. The 52-week high was 4381 and the low was 2925.9. The BSE volume for the day was 36,626 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.17%
3 Months8.64%
6 Months23.76%
YTD3.83%
1 Year33.9%
15 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4305, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹4318.95

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4305, experiencing a decrease of 0.32% with a net change of -13.95.

15 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4318.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 36,626 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 4,318.95.

