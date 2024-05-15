Active Stocks
Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4650.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

53 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 4727.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4650.05 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights Premium
Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4667.4 and closed at 4655.2. The high for the day was 4740.3, while the low was 4652.55. The market capitalization stood at 129,412.12 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 4722.4 and the 52-week low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13764 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07:34 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:34:29 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reported a ROE of 24.22% in the previous fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55%. Analysts predict a ROE of 24.17% and 22.94% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:10:43 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:32:15 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5568
    Hold11121112
    Sell5443
    Strong Sell5444
15 May 2024, 06:07:37 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by -1.63% to reach 4650.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8904.0-164.1-1.819356.04450.0248581.66
Eicher Motors4650.05-77.25-1.634740.33159.2127320.99
TVS Motor Co2103.4-30.75-1.442313.91214.599929.82
Hero Motocorp5055.3513.450.275050.02597.05101067.44
Tube Investments Of India3782.025.80.694159.52622.3573144.72
15 May 2024, 05:38:22 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4598.85 and a high of 4730 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:36:08 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.09%; Futures open interest increased by 1.01%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54:41 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4650.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4650.05 - a 1.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4724.93 , 4793.97 , 4857.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4592.48 , 4529.07 , 4460.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:49:52 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 23.31% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 3 PM is 23.31% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 4650.05, showing an increase of -1.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 03:31:41 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:11:36 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4651.25, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of 4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02:42 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4620.27
10 Days4608.02
20 Days4471.37
50 Days4108.97
100 Days3997.99
300 Days3751.14
15 May 2024, 02:53:12 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 19.98% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 2 PM is 19.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 4649.4, showing a decrease of -1.65%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:39:16 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4654.35 and a trough of 4619.45 in the recent trading session. During the same session, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4637.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14660.85Support 14625.95
Resistance 24675.05Support 24605.25
Resistance 34695.75Support 34591.05
15 May 2024, 02:11:43 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5568
    Hold11121112
    Sell5443
    Strong Sell5444
15 May 2024, 02:10:27 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4635.9, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of 4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55:51 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 26.28% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 26.28% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 4627.8, reflecting a decrease of -2.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:46:04 PM IST

Eicher Motors: Up 50% from its 52-week low, is it the right time to buy the stock? Here's what experts say

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/eicher-motors-share-price-up-50-from-its-52-week-low-is-it-the-right-time-to-buy-the-stock-heres-what-experts-say-11715756970535.html

15 May 2024, 01:44:01 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4657.77 and 4590.97 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4590.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4657.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14637.52Support 14607.37
Resistance 24648.33Support 24588.03
Resistance 34667.67Support 34577.22
15 May 2024, 01:11:12 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.39%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

15 May 2024, 01:01:59 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock's price fluctuated today with the low being at 4598.85 and the high reaching 4730.

15 May 2024, 12:51:29 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 30.39% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 PM is 30.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4605.45, down by -2.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:37:54 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a high of 4674.7 and a low of 4607.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14657.77Support 14590.97
Resistance 24699.63Support 24566.03
Resistance 34724.57Support 34524.17
15 May 2024, 12:27:10 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4620.27
10 Days4608.02
20 Days4471.37
50 Days4108.97
100 Days3997.99
300 Days3751.14
15 May 2024, 12:24:55 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:12:19 PM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4627.2, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of 4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:50:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 23.61% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, Eicher Motors has seen a 23.61% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at 4656.25, showing a decrease of 1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends along with price movements. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:42:32 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4690.48 and 4644.83 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4644.83 and selling near hourly resistance at 4690.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14697.52Support 14649.92
Resistance 24720.03Support 24624.83
Resistance 34745.12Support 34602.32
15 May 2024, 11:23:48 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4680.85, down -0.98% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4680.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4673.65 and 4765.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4673.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4765.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12:59 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.71% to 4693.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8964.05-104.05-1.159356.04450.0250258.13
Eicher Motors4693.85-33.45-0.714740.33159.2128520.26
TVS Motor Co2114.8-19.35-0.912313.91214.5100471.42
Hero Motocorp5069.627.70.555050.02597.05101352.33
Tube Investments Of India3750.3-5.9-0.164159.52622.3572531.63
15 May 2024, 11:02:52 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.38% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5568
    Hold11121112
    Sell5443
    Strong Sell5444
15 May 2024, 10:45:49 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.11% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 42.11% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 4656.5, down by 1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4705.7 & a low of 4660.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14690.48Support 14644.83
Resistance 24720.92Support 24629.62
Resistance 34736.13Support 34599.18
15 May 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:51:28 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach 4687.05, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, whereas TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto9013.7-54.4-0.69356.04450.0251644.26
Eicher Motors4687.05-40.25-0.854740.33159.2128334.07
TVS Motor Co2136.52.350.112313.91214.5101502.36
Hero Motocorp5063.321.40.425050.02597.05101226.37
Tube Investments Of India3756.30.10.04159.52622.3572647.68
15 May 2024, 09:48:15 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.22%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Eicher Motors could indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions based on this information.

15 May 2024, 09:35:06 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4695, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4695 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4673.65 and 4765.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4673.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4765.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:23:37 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at 4706.45. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 29.30%, reaching 4706.45. In contrast, Nifty rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.34%
3 Months20.14%
6 Months29.77%
YTD14.17%
1 Year29.3%
15 May 2024, 08:52:06 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14765.5Support 14673.65
Resistance 24800.15Support 24616.45
Resistance 34857.35Support 34581.8
15 May 2024, 08:36:36 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 15.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy5568
    Hold11121112
    Sell5443
    Strong Sell5444
15 May 2024, 08:20:55 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 883 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 876 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 870 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

15 May 2024, 08:08:04 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4655.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4740.3 & 4652.55 yesterday to end at 4655.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

