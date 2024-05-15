Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at 4650.05, down -1.63% from yesterday's 4727.3

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4667.4 and closed at ₹4655.2. The high for the day was ₹4740.3, while the low was ₹4652.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,412.12 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹4722.4 and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 13764 shares.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reported a ROE of 24.22% in the previous fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55%. Analysts predict a ROE of 24.17% and 22.94% for the current and upcoming fiscal year, respectively.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% for the fourth quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|8
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|5
|4
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by -1.63% to reach ₹4650.05, while its counterparts are showing a mixed trend. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8904.0
|-164.1
|-1.81
|9356.0
|4450.0
|248581.66
|Eicher Motors
|4650.05
|-77.25
|-1.63
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127320.99
|TVS Motor Co
|2103.4
|-30.75
|-1.44
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99929.82
|Hero Motocorp
|5055.35
|13.45
|0.27
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101067.44
|Tube Investments Of India
|3782.0
|25.8
|0.69
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73144.72
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4598.85 and a high of ₹4730 on the current trading day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4650.05 - a 1.63% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4724.93 , 4793.97 , 4857.38. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4592.48 , 4529.07 , 4460.03.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 3 PM is 23.31% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹4650.05, showing an increase of -1.63%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of ₹4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4620.27
|10 Days
|4608.02
|20 Days
|4471.37
|50 Days
|4108.97
|100 Days
|3997.99
|300 Days
|3751.14
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 2 PM is 19.98% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹4649.4, showing a decrease of -1.65%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4654.35 and a trough of 4619.45 in the recent trading session. During the same session, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4637.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4660.85
|Support 1
|4625.95
|Resistance 2
|4675.05
|Support 2
|4605.25
|Resistance 3
|4695.75
|Support 3
|4591.05
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of ₹4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 26.28% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹4627.8, reflecting a decrease of -2.1%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4657.77 and 4590.97 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 4590.97 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4657.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4637.52
|Support 1
|4607.37
|Resistance 2
|4648.33
|Support 2
|4588.03
|Resistance 3
|4667.67
|Support 3
|4577.22
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock's price fluctuated today with the low being at ₹4598.85 and the high reaching ₹4730.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 PM is 30.39% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4605.45, down by -2.58%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a high of 4674.7 and a low of 4607.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4657.77
|Support 1
|4590.97
|Resistance 2
|4699.63
|Support 2
|4566.03
|Resistance 3
|4724.57
|Support 3
|4524.17
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4620.27
|10 Days
|4608.02
|20 Days
|4471.37
|50 Days
|4108.97
|100 Days
|3997.99
|300 Days
|3751.14
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of ₹4673.65 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4616.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4616.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, Eicher Motors has seen a 23.61% increase in trading volume compared to yesterday. The stock is currently trading at ₹4656.25, showing a decrease of 1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze market trends along with price movements. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4690.48 and 4644.83 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4644.83 and selling near hourly resistance at 4690.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4697.52
|Support 1
|4649.92
|Resistance 2
|4720.03
|Support 2
|4624.83
|Resistance 3
|4745.12
|Support 3
|4602.32
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4680.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4673.65 and ₹4765.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4673.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4765.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.71% to ₹4693.85, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Tube Investments Of India are declining, whereas Hero Motocorp is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.1% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8964.05
|-104.05
|-1.15
|9356.0
|4450.0
|250258.13
|Eicher Motors
|4693.85
|-33.45
|-0.71
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128520.26
|TVS Motor Co
|2114.8
|-19.35
|-0.91
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100471.42
|Hero Motocorp
|5069.6
|27.7
|0.55
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101352.33
|Tube Investments Of India
|3750.3
|-5.9
|-0.16
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72531.63
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 42.11% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4656.5, down by 1.5%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4705.7 & a low of 4660.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4690.48
|Support 1
|4644.83
|Resistance 2
|4720.92
|Support 2
|4629.62
|Resistance 3
|4736.13
|Support 3
|4599.18
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.85% to reach ₹4687.05, while its counterparts in the industry are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, whereas TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|9013.7
|-54.4
|-0.6
|9356.0
|4450.0
|251644.26
|Eicher Motors
|4687.05
|-40.25
|-0.85
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128334.07
|TVS Motor Co
|2136.5
|2.35
|0.11
|2313.9
|1214.5
|101502.36
|Hero Motocorp
|5063.3
|21.4
|0.42
|5050.0
|2597.05
|101226.37
|Tube Investments Of India
|3756.3
|0.1
|0.0
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72647.68
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and the increase in open interest for Eicher Motors could indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions based on this information.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4695 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4673.65 and ₹4765.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4673.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4765.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹4706.45. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 29.30%, reaching ₹4706.45. In contrast, Nifty rose by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.34%
|3 Months
|20.14%
|6 Months
|29.77%
|YTD
|14.17%
|1 Year
|29.3%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4765.5
|Support 1
|4673.65
|Resistance 2
|4800.15
|Support 2
|4616.45
|Resistance 3
|4857.35
|Support 3
|4581.8
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 870 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4740.3 & ₹4652.55 yesterday to end at ₹4655.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
