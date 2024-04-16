Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4220.65 and closed at ₹4304.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4315 and a low of ₹4190.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹116591.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4381 and the low was ₹2925.9. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 24135 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4349.7, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹4214.85
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹4349.7, reflecting a 3.2% increase. The net change is 134.85.
Top active options for Eicher Motors
Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹85.4 (+51.02%) & ₹112.0 (+43.22%) respectively.
Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹45.4 (-34.72%) & ₹12.65 (-35.29%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Bajaj Auto
|8959.15
|-36.65
|-0.41
|9356.0
|4176.65
|253505.74
|Eicher Motors
|4307.0
|92.15
|2.19
|4381.0
|3156.75
|117788.51
|TVS Motor Co
|1994.05
|-5.3
|-0.27
|2313.9
|1084.6
|94734.75
|Hero Motocorp
|4407.0
|26.55
|0.61
|4953.24
|2407.02
|88069.36
|Tube Investments Of India
|3499.85
|10.1
|0.29
|4120.8
|2497.0
|67589.48
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4287, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹4214.85
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹4287, which represents a 1.71% increase. The net change in the stock price is ₹72.15.
Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors stock reached a high of ₹4292 and a low of ₹4201.35 on the current trading day.
Eicher Motors April futures opened at 4231.4 as against previous close of 4236.4
Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 4257.15 with a bid price of 4268.55 and an offer price of 4271.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 2788975, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Eicher Motors Live Updates
EICHER MOTORS
Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4270.65, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹4214.85
Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at ₹4270.65, reflecting a 1.32% increase. The net change is 55.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|10.0%
|6 Months
|21.02%
|YTD
|1.83%
|1 Year
|31.32%
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4258.2, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹4304.9
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹4258.2, experiencing a 1.08% decrease with a net change of -46.7.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4304.9 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,135. The closing price of the stock was ₹4304.9.
