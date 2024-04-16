Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 3.2 %. The stock closed at 4214.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4349.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Eicher Motors opened at 4220.65 and closed at 4304.9. The stock reached a high of 4315 and a low of 4190.7. The market capitalization stood at 116591.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4381 and the low was 2925.9. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 24135 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4349.7, up 3.2% from yesterday's ₹4214.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4349.7, reflecting a 3.2% increase. The net change is 134.85.

16 Apr 2024, 10:41 AM IST Top active options for Eicher Motors

Top active call options for Eicher Motors at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 4300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4250.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 85.4 (+51.02%) & 112.0 (+43.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Eicher Motors at 16 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 4200.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 4000.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 45.4 (-34.72%) & 12.65 (-35.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Apr 2024, 10:31 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Auto8959.15-36.65-0.419356.04176.65253505.74
Eicher Motors4307.092.152.194381.03156.75117788.51
TVS Motor Co1994.05-5.3-0.272313.91084.694734.75
Hero Motocorp4407.026.550.614953.242407.0288069.36
Tube Investments Of India3499.8510.10.294120.82497.067589.48
16 Apr 2024, 10:21 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4287, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹4214.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4287, which represents a 1.71% increase. The net change in the stock price is 72.15.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a high of 4292 and a low of 4201.35 on the current trading day.

16 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Eicher Motors April futures opened at 4231.4 as against previous close of 4236.4

Eicher Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 4257.15 with a bid price of 4268.55 and an offer price of 4271.35. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 175. The stock has an open interest of 2788975, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4270.65, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹4214.85

Eicher Motors stock is currently trading at 4270.65, reflecting a 1.32% increase. The net change is 55.8 points. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months10.0%
6 Months21.02%
YTD1.83%
1 Year31.32%
16 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4258.2, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹4304.9

Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at 4258.2, experiencing a 1.08% decrease with a net change of -46.7.

16 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4304.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Eicher Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,135. The closing price of the stock was 4304.9.

