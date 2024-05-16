Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at 4680.8, up 0.72% from yesterday's 4647.15

52 min read . 16 May 2024

52 min read . 16 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 4647.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4680.8 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market, with the open price at 4730 and the close price at 4727.3. The high for the day was 4730, while the low was 4598.85. The market capitalization stood at 127,328.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 4740.3 and 3159.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7141 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has achieved a ROE of 24.22% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:00 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11121112
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell6445
16 May 2024, 06:09 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.72% to reach 4680.8, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing a decline, TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is positive with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8880.0-23.0-0.269356.04450.0247911.63
Eicher Motors4680.833.650.724740.33159.2128162.94
TVS Motor Co2123.3528.41.362313.91214.5100877.62
Hero Motocorp5137.8581.351.615100.22597.05102716.79
Tube Investments Of India3760.15-16.45-0.444159.52622.3572722.14
16 May 2024, 05:34 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4544.2 and a high of 4699.2 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.72%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:54 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4680.8, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4680.8 - a 0.72% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4743.67 , 4798.23 , 4898.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4588.82 , 4488.53 , 4433.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:46 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -21.29% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 3 PM is 21.29% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at 4680.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:36 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:20 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4679.1, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4679.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4592.48 and 4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4641.56
10 Days4622.83
20 Days4497.22
50 Days4126.83
100 Days4005.77
300 Days3758.20
16 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:50 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -40.72% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 2 PM is down by 40.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4672.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.55%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4605.5 and a low of 4561.6 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14620.13Support 14576.23
Resistance 24634.77Support 24546.97
Resistance 34664.03Support 34532.33
16 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4576.95, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of 4592.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4529.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4529.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:50 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -43.30% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 43.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 4566.4, down by 1.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:41 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4613.02 and 4559.17 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4559.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4613.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14598.43Support 14578.28
Resistance 24605.87Support 24565.57
Resistance 34618.58Support 34558.13
16 May 2024, 01:11 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.25%; Futures open interest increased by 0.46%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:08 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock had a low of 4544.2 and a high of 4699.2 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -44.73% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 12 PM is 44.73% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 4591.6, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4598.1 and 4534.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4534.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4598.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14613.02Support 14559.17
Resistance 24640.28Support 24532.58
Resistance 34666.87Support 34505.32
16 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4641.56
10 Days4622.83
20 Days4497.22
50 Days4126.83
100 Days4005.77
300 Days3758.20
16 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4608.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4608.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4592.48 and 4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.79% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is down by 46.79% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4587.45, showing a decrease of 1.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within the range of 4647.53 and 4574.53 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4574.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4647.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14598.1Support 14534.1
Resistance 24635.15Support 24507.15
Resistance 34662.1Support 34470.1
16 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4557.4, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of 4592.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4529.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of 4529.07 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 1.95% to reach 4556.45, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing declines, whereas TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are witnessing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8770.0-133.0-1.499356.04450.0244840.65
Eicher Motors4556.45-90.7-1.954740.33159.2124758.17
TVS Motor Co2099.154.20.22313.91214.599727.91
Hero Motocorp5101.7545.250.895100.22597.05101995.07
Tube Investments Of India3750.0-26.6-0.74159.52622.3572525.83
16 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 35.23% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 10 AM is 35.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4591.25, showing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:36 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4671.0 & a low of 4598.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14647.53Support 14574.53
Resistance 24695.77Support 24549.77
Resistance 34720.53Support 34501.53
16 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:57 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach 4636.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, but TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8813.6-89.4-1.09356.04450.0246057.87
Eicher Motors4636.95-10.2-0.224740.33159.2126962.3
TVS Motor Co2125.030.051.432313.91214.5100956.01
Hero Motocorp5112.0555.551.15100.22597.05102200.99
Tube Investments Of India3794.417.80.474159.52622.3573384.54
16 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.27%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4662.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4662.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4592.48 and 4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.65% today, trading at 4677.25. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 27.97%, reaching 4677.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months17.27%
6 Months20.82%
YTD12.21%
1 Year27.97%
16 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14724.93Support 14592.48
Resistance 24793.97Support 24529.07
Resistance 34857.38Support 34460.03
16 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 1089 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 888 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1082 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

16 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4727.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4730 & 4598.85 yesterday to end at 4727.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

