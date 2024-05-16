Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at 4680.8, up 0.72% from yesterday's 4647.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹4730 and the close price at ₹4727.3. The high for the day was ₹4730, while the low was ₹4598.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,328.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹4740.3 and ₹3159.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7141 shares.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has achieved a ROE of 24.22% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% in the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% in the fourth quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|4
|4
|5
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.72% to reach ₹4680.8, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing a decline, TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are showing an upward trend. The overall market performance is positive with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8880.0
|-23.0
|-0.26
|9356.0
|4450.0
|247911.63
|Eicher Motors
|4680.8
|33.65
|0.72
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128162.94
|TVS Motor Co
|2123.35
|28.4
|1.36
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100877.62
|Hero Motocorp
|5137.85
|81.35
|1.61
|5100.2
|2597.05
|102716.79
|Tube Investments Of India
|3760.15
|-16.45
|-0.44
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72722.14
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4544.2 and a high of ₹4699.2 on the current day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates that the current upward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4680.8 - a 0.72% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4743.67 , 4798.23 , 4898.52. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4588.82 , 4488.53 , 4433.97.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 3 PM is 21.29% lower than yesterday's volume, while the price is currently trading at ₹4680.8, reflecting a decrease of 0.72%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signify a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4679.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4592.48 and ₹4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4641.56
|10 Days
|4622.83
|20 Days
|4497.22
|50 Days
|4126.83
|100 Days
|4005.77
|300 Days
|3758.20
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 2 PM is down by 40.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4672.75, reflecting a decrease of 0.55%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4605.5 and a low of 4561.6 in the last trading hour. During that time, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should monitor for overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4620.13
|Support 1
|4576.23
|Resistance 2
|4634.77
|Support 2
|4546.97
|Resistance 3
|4664.03
|Support 3
|4532.33
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of ₹4592.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4529.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4529.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 43.30% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹4566.4, down by 1.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4613.02 and 4559.17 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 4559.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4613.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4598.43
|Support 1
|4578.28
|Resistance 2
|4605.87
|Support 2
|4565.57
|Resistance 3
|4618.58
|Support 3
|4558.13
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a possibility of downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock had a low of ₹4544.2 and a high of ₹4699.2 on the current day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 12 PM is 44.73% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4591.6, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4598.1 and 4534.1 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4534.1 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4598.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4613.02
|Support 1
|4559.17
|Resistance 2
|4640.28
|Support 2
|4532.58
|Resistance 3
|4666.87
|Support 3
|4505.32
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4641.56
|10 Days
|4622.83
|20 Days
|4497.22
|50 Days
|4126.83
|100 Days
|4005.77
|300 Days
|3758.20
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4608.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4592.48 and ₹4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is down by 46.79% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4587.45, showing a decrease of 1.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a higher trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving within the range of 4647.53 and 4574.53 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4574.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4647.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4598.1
|Support 1
|4534.1
|Resistance 2
|4635.15
|Support 2
|4507.15
|Resistance 3
|4662.1
|Support 3
|4470.1
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Eicher Motors has broken the first support of ₹4592.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4529.07. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹4529.07 then there can be further negative price movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 1.95% to reach ₹4556.45, while its counterparts are showing mixed performance. Bajaj Auto and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing declines, whereas TVS Motor Co and Hero Motocorp are witnessing gains. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8770.0
|-133.0
|-1.49
|9356.0
|4450.0
|244840.65
|Eicher Motors
|4556.45
|-90.7
|-1.95
|4740.3
|3159.2
|124758.17
|TVS Motor Co
|2099.15
|4.2
|0.2
|2313.9
|1214.5
|99727.91
|Hero Motocorp
|5101.75
|45.25
|0.89
|5100.2
|2597.05
|101995.07
|Tube Investments Of India
|3750.0
|-26.6
|-0.7
|4159.5
|2622.35
|72525.83
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 10 AM is 35.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4591.25, showing a decrease of -1.2%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal potential further declines in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4671.0 & a low of 4598.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4647.53
|Support 1
|4574.53
|Resistance 2
|4695.77
|Support 2
|4549.77
|Resistance 3
|4720.53
|Support 3
|4501.53
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach ₹4636.95, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, but TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are all seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.26% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8813.6
|-89.4
|-1.0
|9356.0
|4450.0
|246057.87
|Eicher Motors
|4636.95
|-10.2
|-0.22
|4740.3
|3159.2
|126962.3
|TVS Motor Co
|2125.0
|30.05
|1.43
|2313.9
|1214.5
|100956.01
|Hero Motocorp
|5112.05
|55.55
|1.1
|5100.2
|2597.05
|102200.99
|Tube Investments Of India
|3794.4
|17.8
|0.47
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73384.54
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4662.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4592.48 and ₹4724.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4592.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4724.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.65% today, trading at ₹4677.25. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 27.97%, reaching ₹4677.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|17.27%
|6 Months
|20.82%
|YTD
|12.21%
|1 Year
|27.97%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4724.93
|Support 1
|4592.48
|Resistance 2
|4793.97
|Support 2
|4529.07
|Resistance 3
|4857.38
|Support 3
|4460.03
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1082 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4730 & ₹4598.85 yesterday to end at ₹4727.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
