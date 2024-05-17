Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4692.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors had a slightly lower closing price of ₹4647.15 compared to the opening price of ₹4650.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹4699.2 and a low of ₹4544.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹128170.33 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4740.3 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11940 shares.
Disclaimer
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors had a ROE of 24.22% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% in the fourth quarter.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|4
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.3% to reach ₹4692.15, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp saw declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8779.4
|-95.45
|-1.08
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245103.08
|Eicher Motors
|4692.15
|14.0
|0.3
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128473.71
|Hero Motocorp
|5091.1
|-50.25
|-0.98
|5153.95
|2597.05
|101782.16
|TVS Motor Co
|2188.2
|60.5
|2.84
|2313.9
|1214.5
|103958.56
|Tube Investments Of India
|3795.0
|32.0
|0.85
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73396.14
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4624 and a high of ₹4699.85 on the current trading day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4692.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4692.15 - a 0.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4725.1 , 4751.55 , 4803.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4647.1 , 4595.55 , 4569.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -65.57% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 3 PM is down by 65.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹4692.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live:
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4696, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4696 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4588.82 and ₹4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4650.91
|10 Days
|4627.93
|20 Days
|4517.19
|50 Days
|4140.71
|100 Days
|4011.90
|300 Days
|3764.92
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -60.92% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 2 PM is 60.92% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹4691.3, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4699.47 and 4679.22 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 4679.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4699.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|4
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4690.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4690.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4588.82 and ₹4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -60.42% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 60.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4683, down by 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4694.25 and a low of 4674.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4689.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4699.47
|Support 1
|4679.22
|Resistance 2
|4706.98
|Support 2
|4666.48
|Resistance 3
|4719.72
|Support 3
|4658.97
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4624 and a high of ₹4697.9 during the trading day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.91% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors' trading volume as of 12 AM is 60.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4685.1, a decrease of 0.15%. The volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4689.55 and a low of 4668.25 in the prior trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 4682.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4689.45
|Support 1
|4668.15
|Resistance 2
|4700.15
|Support 2
|4657.55
|Resistance 3
|4710.75
|Support 3
|4646.85
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4650.91
|10 Days
|4627.93
|20 Days
|4517.19
|50 Days
|4140.71
|100 Days
|4011.90
|300 Days
|3764.92
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4688, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4688 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4588.82 and ₹4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.75% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 59.75% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4673.65, down by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4685.03 and 4617.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 4617.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4685.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4682.08
|Support 1
|4641.33
|Resistance 2
|4699.92
|Support 2
|4618.42
|Resistance 3
|4722.83
|Support 3
|4600.58
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4677, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4677 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4588.82 and ₹4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.19% to reach ₹4669.1, with its industry peers showing a mixed performance. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.39% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8808.0
|-66.85
|-0.75
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245901.53
|Eicher Motors
|4669.1
|-9.05
|-0.19
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127842.59
|Hero Motocorp
|5114.1
|-27.25
|-0.53
|5153.95
|2597.05
|102241.98
|TVS Motor Co
|2163.85
|36.15
|1.7
|2313.9
|1214.5
|102801.72
|Tube Investments Of India
|3803.95
|40.95
|1.09
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73569.24
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.2% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|4
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.84% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 55.84% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4659.8, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4691.85 & a low of 4624.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4685.03
|Support 1
|4617.18
|Resistance 2
|4722.37
|Support 2
|4586.67
|Resistance 3
|4752.88
|Support 3
|4549.33
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach ₹4656.15, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, whereas Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor Co, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8846.05
|-28.8
|-0.32
|9356.0
|4450.0
|246963.81
|Eicher Motors
|4656.15
|-22.0
|-0.47
|4740.3
|3159.2
|127488.01
|Hero Motocorp
|5147.2
|5.85
|0.11
|5153.95
|2597.05
|102903.72
|TVS Motor Co
|2153.9
|26.2
|1.23
|2313.9
|1214.5
|102329.01
|Tube Investments Of India
|3790.05
|27.05
|0.72
|4159.5
|2622.35
|73300.41
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4672.55, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹4678.15
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4672.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4588.82 and ₹4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹4678.65. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant gain of 29.02% to reach ₹4678.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.49%
|3 Months
|16.92%
|6 Months
|22.02%
|YTD
|12.99%
|1 Year
|29.02%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4743.67
|Support 1
|4588.82
|Resistance 2
|4798.23
|Support 2
|4488.53
|Resistance 3
|4898.52
|Support 3
|4433.97
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|12
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|4
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 857 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 845 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4647.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4699.2 & ₹4544.2 yesterday to end at ₹4647.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!