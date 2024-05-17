Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors closed today at 4692.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's 4678.15

50 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 4678.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4692.15 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights

Eicher Motors Share Price Highlights : Eicher Motors had a slightly lower closing price of 4647.15 compared to the opening price of 4650.5 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 4699.2 and a low of 4544.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 128170.33 crore, with a 52-week high of 4740.3 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 11940 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:39 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors had a ROE of 24.22% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 22.55% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:05 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 43.64% and a revenue growth of 23.77% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 165357.80 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11121112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6444
17 May 2024, 06:07 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 0.3% to reach 4692.15, outperforming its peers. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp saw declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8779.4-95.45-1.089356.04450.0245103.08
Eicher Motors4692.1514.00.34740.33159.2128473.71
Hero Motocorp5091.1-50.25-0.985153.952597.05101782.16
TVS Motor Co2188.260.52.842313.91214.5103958.56
Tube Investments Of India3795.032.00.854159.52622.3573396.14
17 May 2024, 05:35 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4624 and a high of 4699.85 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:38 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.19%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4692.15, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4692.15 - a 0.3% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4725.1 , 4751.55 , 4803.1. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4647.1 , 4595.55 , 4569.1.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:56 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -65.57% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 3 PM is down by 65.57% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 4692.15, a decrease of 0.3%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:31 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:14 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4696, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4696 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4588.82 and 4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:01 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4650.91
10 Days4627.93
20 Days4517.19
50 Days4140.71
100 Days4011.90
300 Days3764.92
17 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:51 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -60.92% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 2 PM is 60.92% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4691.3, down by 0.28%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 4699.47 and 4679.22 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 4679.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4699.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
17 May 2024, 02:15 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.78% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11121112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6444
17 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4690.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4690.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4588.82 and 4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:52 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -60.42% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 1 PM is 60.42% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 4683, down by 0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upturn, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4694.25 and a low of 4674.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 4689.45 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14699.47Support 14679.22
Resistance 24706.98Support 24666.48
Resistance 34719.72Support 34658.97
17 May 2024, 01:19 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.15%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4624 and a high of 4697.9 during the trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:56 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -60.91% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors' trading volume as of 12 AM is 60.91% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4685.1, a decrease of 0.15%. The volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with the price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a peak of 4689.55 and a low of 4668.25 in the prior trading hour. Within the last hour, the stock price rose above the hourly resistance level of 4682.08 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14689.45Support 14668.15
Resistance 24700.15Support 24657.55
Resistance 34710.75Support 34646.85
17 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4650.91
10 Days4627.93
20 Days4517.19
50 Days4140.71
100 Days4011.90
300 Days3764.92
17 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4688, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4688 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4588.82 and 4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -59.75% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 59.75% lower compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 4673.65, down by 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend supported by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4685.03 and 4617.18 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 4617.18 and selling near the hourly resistance of 4685.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14682.08Support 14641.33
Resistance 24699.92Support 24618.42
Resistance 34722.83Support 34600.58
17 May 2024, 11:24 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4677, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4677 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4588.82 and 4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.19% to reach 4669.1, with its industry peers showing a mixed performance. While Bajaj Auto and Hero Motocorp are experiencing declines, TVS Motor Co and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.28% and 0.39% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8808.0-66.85-0.759356.04450.0245901.53
Eicher Motors4669.1-9.05-0.194740.33159.2127842.59
Hero Motocorp5114.1-27.25-0.535153.952597.05102241.98
TVS Motor Co2163.8536.151.72313.91214.5102801.72
Tube Investments Of India3803.9540.951.094159.52622.3573569.24
17 May 2024, 11:08 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.2% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11121112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6444
17 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.84% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 55.84% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 4659.8, a decrease of 0.39%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:41 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4691.85 & a low of 4624.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14685.03Support 14617.18
Resistance 24722.37Support 24586.67
Resistance 34752.88Support 34549.33
17 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price dropped by 0.47% to reach 4656.15, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Bajaj Auto is declining, whereas Hero Motocorp, TVS Motor Co, and Tube Investments Of India are seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.18% and 0.07% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8846.05-28.8-0.329356.04450.0246963.81
Eicher Motors4656.15-22.0-0.474740.33159.2127488.01
Hero Motocorp5147.25.850.115153.952597.05102903.72
TVS Motor Co2153.926.21.232313.91214.5102329.01
Tube Investments Of India3790.0527.050.724159.52622.3573300.41
17 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4672.55, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹4678.15

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4672.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4588.82 and 4743.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4588.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4743.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 4678.65. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have seen a significant gain of 29.02% to reach 4678.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to reach 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.49%
3 Months16.92%
6 Months22.02%
YTD12.99%
1 Year29.02%
17 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14743.67Support 14588.82
Resistance 24798.23Support 24488.53
Resistance 34898.52Support 34433.97
17 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11121112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6444
17 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 857 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 845 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

17 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4647.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4699.2 & 4544.2 yesterday to end at 4647.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.