Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 18 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 3.44 %. The stock closed at 4214.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4359.95 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors opened at 4201.35 and closed at 4214.85 on the last day, with a high of 4406 and a low of 4201.35. The market capitalization stood at 119377.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 4381 and the 52-week low was at 3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 37124 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4214.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors on BSE had a trading volume of 37124 shares with a closing price of 4214.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.