Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock dips in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 19 Apr 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 4359.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4352.55 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4364.3 and closed at 4359.95. The stock reached a high of 4440.9 and a low of 4339.05. The market capitalization was 119175.27 crore. The 52-week high was 4406 and the 52-week low was 3156.75. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 26665 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4352.55, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹4359.95

The current stock price of Eicher Motors is 4352.55 with a net change of -7.4 and a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4359.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 26,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 4,359.95.

