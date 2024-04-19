Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock dips in trading today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4364.3 and closed at ₹4359.95. The stock reached a high of ₹4440.9 and a low of ₹4339.05. The market capitalization was ₹119175.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4406 and the 52-week low was ₹3156.75. The BSE volume for Eicher Motors was 26665 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Eicher Motors is ₹4352.55 with a net change of -7.4 and a percent change of -0.17. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 26,665 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹4,359.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!