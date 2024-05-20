Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors had a slightly bearish day with the open price at ₹4703 and the close price at ₹4694.05. The stock reached a high of ₹4705 and a low of ₹4668.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹128038.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹4740.3, and the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1878 shares.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4676, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹4694.05
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4676 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4647.1 and ₹4725.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4647.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has dropped by 0.38% and is currently trading at ₹4676.00. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have increased by 31.26% to ₹4676.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.77%
|3 Months
|17.07%
|6 Months
|21.44%
|YTD
|13.28%
|1 Year
|31.26%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4725.1
|Support 1
|4647.1
|Resistance 2
|4751.55
|Support 2
|4595.55
|Resistance 3
|4803.1
|Support 3
|4569.1
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 857 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 845 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4694.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4705 & ₹4668.7 yesterday to end at ₹4694.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
