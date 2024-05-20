Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 4694.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4676 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors had a slightly bearish day with the open price at 4703 and the close price at 4694.05. The stock reached a high of 4705 and a low of 4668.7. The market capitalization stood at 128038.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 4740.3, and the 52-week low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.01%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Eicher Motors indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4676, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹4694.05

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4676 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4647.1 and 4725.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4647.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4725.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has dropped by 0.38% and is currently trading at 4676.00. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have increased by 31.26% to 4676.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to reach 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months17.07%
6 Months21.44%
YTD13.28%
1 Year31.26%
20 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14725.1Support 14647.1
Resistance 24751.55Support 24595.55
Resistance 34803.1Support 34569.1
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 857 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 850 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 845 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

20 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4694.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4705 & 4668.7 yesterday to end at 4694.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.