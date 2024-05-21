Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4703, closed at ₹4694.05, with a high of ₹4705 and a low of ₹4668.7. The market cap stood at ₹128038.9 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4740.3 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1878 shares traded.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹4684.90. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 31.18% to reach ₹4684.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|16.69%
|6 Months
|21.19%
|YTD
|13.05%
|1 Year
|31.18%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4712.53
|Support 1
|4661.63
|Resistance 2
|4740.67
|Support 2
|4638.87
|Resistance 3
|4763.43
|Support 3
|4610.73
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.56% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 25 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 746 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 k & BSE volume was .
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4694.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4705 & ₹4668.7 yesterday to end at ₹4694.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
